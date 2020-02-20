Williams (hip) was able to practice Wednesday but remains a week or two away from making a return to game action, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

According to coach Brad Stevens, the plan for Williams is to "practice for the next week or two and continue to ramp things up", which indicates that the team doesn't plan to bring him back before March. That said, the Celtics are encouraged by the progress he's made in his return for a sore left hip and could feasibly move up his timetable for return if he continues to impress in workouts. The team should provide more information about Williams' availability after the upcoming roadtrip.