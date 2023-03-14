Williams (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Williams will miss his sixth straight game Wednesday due to a left hamstring strain. Mike Muscala and Blake Griffin should continue to see extended minutes in his absence. Williams' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Portland.
