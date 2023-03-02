Williams contributed 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Williams was perfect from the field, active on the glass and helpful on the defensive end, as he had one of his most complete performances of the campaign. His fantasy upside is limited since he plays a secondary role on the offensive end, but he is still valuable in most formats due to his role as a starter and his contributions in other categories. Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game since the start of February.