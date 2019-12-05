Celtics' Robert Williams: Strong effort on glass
Williams scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-93 win over the Heat.
It's the first time this season Williams has recorded double-digit boards. The second-year center's court time is still erratic -- this was only the third time in the last dozen games he saw significantly more run than Enes Kanter -- but he's making an impact defensively when he gets a chance, averaging 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last eight contests despite seeing just 13.9 minutes a night. If Williams can climb over Kanter and Daniel Theis on the depth chart as the season progresses, he could have some intriguing fantasy value.
