Williams registered 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Williams returned from a four-game absence due to knee soreness and provided his best all-around performance of the playoffs. The talented big man had to leave the contest for a brief stint due to a cramping issue, but he's expected to be good to go for Game 2.