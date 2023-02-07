Williams notched 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 111-99 victory over Detroit.

The 15 boards tied his season high as Williams delivered his fourth double-double of the campaign. Since moving into the starting lineup about a month ago, the fifth-year center is averaging 9.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks over 11 games while shooting a stunning 73.4 percent from the floor.