Williams scored four points (2-2 FG) to go along with nine rebounds one assist and one block across 14 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Williams picked up three fouls in the first quarter and only played 5:30 in the first half as a result. He saw a bit more time in the second half before fouling out, but still saw his lowest minute total in the last seven games. Assuming he can stay out of foul trouble, he should see roughly 25 minutes per game going forward and be a strong contributor in rebounds, defensive stats and field-goal percentage.