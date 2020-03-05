Williams turned in six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 14 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Celtics' 112-106 win over the Cavaliers.

After a nearly three-month layoff due to a hip injury, Williams was cleared to play in the Celtics' overtime loss to the Rockets on Saturday, but he didn't see the court while Boston leaned on smaller lineups to better match up with Houston. Williams was able to find a spot in the rotation in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Nets, and his ability to play in the second half of the back-to-back set suggests the Celtics aren't overly concerned about his health at this point. Williams has shown the ability to put up some interesting defensive numbers on a per-minute basis during his two seasons in the league, but he's unlikely to push for 20 minutes most nights when both Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter are available.