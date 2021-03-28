Williams had nine points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

Making his second straight start, Williams posted another strong all-around line, pulling down 14 boards and adding his usual stellar contributions on the defensive end. Since the break (10 games), Williams is averaging 1.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 22.2 minutes. The eventual return of Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols) could push Williams back to the bench, but there's no question at this point that his fantasy upside is lightyears higher than Thompson's.