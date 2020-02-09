Celtics' Robert Williams: Takes major step in recovery
Williams (hip) completed a full-contact workout Sunday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Williams has been sidelined since Dec. 6 with the left hip injury and will remain out Sunday at Oklahoma City, but his ability to log a full workout offers hope that he might be able to return to game action before the All-Star break next weekend. Per Himmelsbach, Williams noted that his workout marked the first time since suffering the injury where he didn't have to limit the intensity or frequency of his jumping. He'll likely up his workload in the days to come before the Celtics pinpoint a target date for his return.
