Williams has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards and for the immediate future after testing positive for COVID-19, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Williams is currently asymptomatic and will need to clear the NBA's health and safety protocols before being able to rejoin the team. Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams will also be sidelined for at least the next week due to contact tracing.
