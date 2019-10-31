The Celtics exercised Williams' $2.03 million team option for 2020-21 on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams wasn't a major factor in the Boston rotation as a rookie, but he showcased some elite potential as a rim protector after swatting 1.3 blocks in only 8.8 minutes per game. He'll take on an enhanced role during his second NBA campaign, though there may be some volatility to his production while he shares time at center with Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis.