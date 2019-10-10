Celtics' Robert Williams: To be available Friday
Williams (groin) will be available for Friday's preseason matchup against the Magic, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Williams suffered a groin injury prior to Tuesday's practice, but it's apparently minor, and he'll be good to go for Friday. He started the Celtics' first preseason contest and may do so again.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Sits out of practice•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting vs. Hornets•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Explodes with double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out with hip injury•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting Tuesday•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.