Williams (knee/rest) has been cleared to play in Thursday's clash against the Bucks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Due to frequent injuries, Williams hasn't made the impact this year that he did in 2021-22, but he's still an elite shot-blocker and lob threat. Across his past four appearances, he's averaged 5.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 17.5 minutes.