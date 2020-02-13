Play

Williams (hip) will resume working out with the Celtics during the team's first practice following the All-Star break.

A left hip injury has kept Williams out since Dec. 9, but it seems like a return is on the horizon. Considering how thin the Celtics' center depth is, his eventual re-integration into the rotation should be a welcome one. Prior to suffering the injury, Williams had appeared in 19 games, averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists in 14.2 minutes.

