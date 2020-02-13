Celtics' Robert Williams: To resume workouts after break
Williams (hip) will resume working out with the Celtics during the team's first practice following the All-Star break.
A left hip injury has kept Williams out since Dec. 9, but it seems like a return is on the horizon. Considering how thin the Celtics' center depth is, his eventual re-integration into the rotation should be a welcome one. Prior to suffering the injury, Williams had appeared in 19 games, averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists in 14.2 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Missing another game•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Takes major step in recovery•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out indefinitely•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams III: Can run, evaluation coming Feb. 4•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams III: Likely out through All-Star break•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams III: To be re-evaluated in three weeks•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...