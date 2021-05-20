Celtics general manager Danny Ainge admitted Thursday that he's uncertain if Williams (foot) will be available for the start of Boston's first-round playoff series with the Nets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports. "He's day to day," Ainge said of the center. "We'll see how his toe responds. Just take it day by day." The center did not practice Thursday.

After missing the Celtics' final four games of the regular season while battling a case of turf toe, Williams seemingly aggravated the left foot injury during his 18 minutes on the court in Tuesday's 118-100 win over the Wizards in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. With the victory, Boston secured its spot in the postseason and granted Williams some extra time to heal up, but that still may not be enough for the 23-year-old to gain clearance for Saturday's Game 1 in Brooklyn.