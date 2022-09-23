Williams (knee) is expected to be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks after undergoing a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

While the surgery was deemed to be a success, it appears that Williams' recovery will take a bit longer than the 4-to-6 week timetable that was initially provided. With the Celtics' big man not expected to return to basketball activities until mid-November at the earliest, Grant Williams and Al Horford figure to handle the bulk of Boston's frontcourt responsibilities until Williams is cleared to return.