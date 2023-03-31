Williams (rest/knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Jazz, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Williams will presumably sit out the second night of the back-to-back after playing well in the Celtics' decimation of the Bucks on Thursday. It could be a skeleton crew for Boston, as Jaylen Brown (back), Al Horford (back) and Jayson Tatum (hip) are also on the injury report as questionable. If both big men sit out, there should be plenty of minutes for Blake Griffin, Mike Muscala and Luke Kornet.