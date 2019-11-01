Celtics' Robert Williams: Unlikely to play Friday
Williams is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Knicks due to a left hip injury.
Williams had two points, four rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Bucks, but it's unclear when he actually sustained the injury. Enes Kanter (knee) remains sidelined, which should keep Daniel Theis in the starting lineup.
