Williams (hip) is unlikely to play much in Saturday's game against Houston according to coach Brad Stevens, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

While Williams' isn't anticipated to have a large role Saturday, it appears as though he'll be made available, as expected. The second-year center hasn't played since Dec. 6 due to a lingering hip injury. In 19 games prior to suffering the injury, Williams was averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 14.2 minutes per contest.

