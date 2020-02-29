Celtics' Robert Williams: Unlikely to play much Saturday
Williams (hip) is unlikely to play much in Saturday's game against Houston according to coach Brad Stevens, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
While Williams' isn't anticipated to have a large role Saturday, it appears as though he'll be made available, as expected. The second-year center hasn't played since Dec. 6 due to a lingering hip injury. In 19 games prior to suffering the injury, Williams was averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 14.2 minutes per contest.
