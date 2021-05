Williams (ankle) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nets.

The 23-year-old sprained his left ankle during Game 3 and sat out Game 4 on Sunday, and he's not expected to retake the court for Tuesday's potential elimination game. Kemba Walker (knee) is also doubtful after sitting out Game 4. Tristan Thompson should handle the bulk of the work at center for the Celtics with Williams sidelined.