Williams (toe) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Chris Grenham of Forbes Sports reports.

On Friday, it was reported that Williams was without a timetable for a return and that coach Brad Stevens didn't know if the center would be available for the final week of the regular season. That's apparently changed, as Williams is likely to play as soon as Sunday. There's a chance he re-joins the starting five, which would push Tristan Thompson back to the bench and give Luke Kornet a reduced role.