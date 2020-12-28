Williams tallied 12 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds, four steals, two blocks and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 108-107 loss to Indiana.

Williams was back on the floor for the Celtics after missing the previous game due to illness. He hit the ground running in this one, turning in an impressive performance. Daniel Theis started at center but played just 15 minutes. While there has been no indication Williams will be shifting into the starting unit, the playing time is certainly encouraging. While there is an element of risk, Williams could be worth a look if you need a big man with upside.