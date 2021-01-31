Williams recorded 10 points (5-5 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals Saturday in a 96-95 loss to the Lakers.

Williams was the lone star of an overall disappointing bench unit, scoring 10 of its 15 points and leading them in all basic statistical categories. The third-year center remains third in the Celtics' depth chart (behind Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson) but is still averaging a serviceable 6.2 points and 6.2 rebounds across 13 games this season.