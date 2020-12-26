Williams (illness) will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams missed the Christmas Day game against the Nets due to an illness, but he's expected to play Sunday. He'll be fighting for minutes at center with Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson.
