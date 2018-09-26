Celtics' Robert Williams: Will be brought along slowly
President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge said Williams (knee) will be brought along slowly, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sport Boston reports. "We're moving slow with Robert because we can. We can afford to. ... [Williams] has some tendinitis issues, so we want to really get those right ... Once we get him really healthy, we'll get him as much experience as we can, either here or in Portland."
Williams sat out a scrimmage earlier this week, but head coach Brad Stevens confirmed the rookie is expected to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Hornets. Still, considering the potential for tendinitis to linger, look for his workload to be limited throughout camp and the preseason in order to get him as healthy as possible for the regular season. Either way, the Celtics roster is stacked, so Williams will likely have a tough time finding significant minutes in his first year.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Sits out scrimmage, to play in preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Good to go for camp•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Expects to be ready for camp•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out again Sunday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Remains out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out again Thursday vs. Knicks•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...