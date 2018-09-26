President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge said Williams (knee) will be brought along slowly, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sport Boston reports. "We're moving slow with Robert because we can. We can afford to. ... [Williams] has some tendinitis issues, so we want to really get those right ... Once we get him really healthy, we'll get him as much experience as we can, either here or in Portland."

Williams sat out a scrimmage earlier this week, but head coach Brad Stevens confirmed the rookie is expected to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Hornets. Still, considering the potential for tendinitis to linger, look for his workload to be limited throughout camp and the preseason in order to get him as healthy as possible for the regular season. Either way, the Celtics roster is stacked, so Williams will likely have a tough time finding significant minutes in his first year.