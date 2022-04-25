Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Williams (knee) will come off the bench and get in "the 24 [minute] range" during Monday's Game 4 against the Nets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Williams experienced zero setbacks during his return to action in Game 3, so he'll get a slight bump in his minutes restriction for the potential closeout Game 4. The star big man posted two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during his first game in almost a month. When Williams has played between 20-24 minutes this season (13 games), he's averaged 7.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 assists.