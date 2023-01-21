Williams will not return to Saturday's game against the Raptors after hyperextending his left knee, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Jaylen Brown appeared to fall into Williams' leg earlier in the contest but Williams remained in the game and looked to be at or near full strength. However, with Marcus Smart (ankle) also exiting the game and the Celtics down seven at halftime, the team did not want to risk further injury on a left knee that he had surgery on in September. If Williams is forced to miss time, Al Horford would see more run at the five while Grant Williams and Luke Kornet would be in line for more minutes. Williams' next chance to play will come Monday in Orlando.