Williams (toe) will play Sunday against Miami.
Williams will return as expected after a one-game absence due to turf toe. The 23-year-old center's return likely means that Tristan Thompson will head to the bench and Luke Kornet will see a decreased workload.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: On track to play•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Upgraded to probable•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Without timetable for return•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable vs. Bulls•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting Wednesday with no Thompson•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Blocks two shots off bench•