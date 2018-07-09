Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's summer league game against the Hornets.

Williams sat out Saturday's game with a bruised knee and while the injury doesn't appear to be serious, the Celtics will continue to take a cautious approach with their first-round pick. At this point, it's unclear if Williams will suit up at any point during the summer league, so continue to consider him day-to-day following Monday's contest.

