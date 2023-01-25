Williams (knee) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Williams is back after missing Monday's game against Orlando due to a knee injury, and he gets the nod at center with Al Horford (back) out. This will be Williams' sixth start of the season and is averaging 7.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in those contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Off injury report Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out Monday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Considered questionable•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Exits Saturday with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Records third double-double•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Logs 27 minutes in victory•