Williams (knee) will start Sunday's Game 1 matchup with the Bucks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Williams appeared in each of the last two games of the Celtics' opening-round sweep, but he operated off the bench and played 15.0 minutes per game. However, Boston head coach Ime Udoka said Williams will be back in the starting lineup and have his usual workload Sunday. During the regular season, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists in 29.6 minutes per game.