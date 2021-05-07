Williams (toe) is without a timetable for a return, and coach Brad Stevens doesn't know if the center will be available to play at all during the final week-plus of the season, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Williams decided to play through the issue during the Celtics' previous game, but he was in a lot of pain. The Celtics have a playoff spot essentially locked up, so Williams may not play again until the playoffs actually come around. Assuming that's the case, Tristan Thompson and Luke Kornet will see extra minutes.