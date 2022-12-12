Williams (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game at the Clippers.

We're still waiting on official word as to when Williams will make his 2022-23 debut, but all indications are that it could come sometime in the next few games. Boston begins the week with a back-to-back set that includes a matchup against the Lakers on Tuesday, so it's quite possible the Celtics could opt to slow-play the situation and aim for Williams to return at some point during their upcoming, seven-game home stand, which begins Friday against Orlando.