Williams (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans.
Williams has been downgraded from questionable to out due to right knee injury management. Luke Kornet, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Williams should be available for Thursday's matchup with the Nets, as the Celtics are likely resting him for the first leg of the team's back-to-back.
