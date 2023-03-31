Williams (rest) will miss Friday's game versus the Jazz, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.

Williams was deemed doubtful on the team's initial injury report and will indeed get a rest in the second game of a back-to-back set. Williams has yet to play in both ends of a back-to-back this year after returning from a left knee injury that required surgery and a PRP injection. That will likely remain the case the rest of the way, but there shouldn't be any concern for the playoffs. Blake Griffin will slot into the starting five Friday with both Williams and Al Horford (back) sidelined. Williams will have plenty of time to rest before Boston returns to action Tuesday against the Sixers.