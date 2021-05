Williams (ankle) will not play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As anticipated, the Celtics will be without both Williams and Kemba Walker (knee) after both players were deemed "doubtful" earlier in the day. Williams was in a walking boot after tweaking his ankle in Game 3, so there's a decent chance he could remain out for Tuesday's Game 5 back in Brooklyn.