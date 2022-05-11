Williams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's Game 5 against Milwaukee, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
Williams missed Game 4 with inflammation and soreness in his left knee, and while the Celtics say the swelling has gone down, the big man is still battling some discomfort. Williams underwent surgery in late-March to repair a torn meniscus in the same knee, so it's no surprise to see the Celtics operating with caution. Expect Al Horford to slide up to center while Grant Williams starts at the four, as was the case in Game 4 on Monday.
