Williams (knee) will not play Thursday against the Lakers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams will miss his first game in about two weeks as he's dealing with left knee soreness. Tristan Thompson, Luke Kornet and Moritz Wagner could stand to see more minutes Thursday with the starter sidelined.
