Williams (knee) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Thunder.
Williams is listed as out due to injury management, so it looks to be a situation where he's just resting the knee. Assuming that's the case, the big man should have a good chance to rejoin the action Thursday in Dallas.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Available to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Late addition to injury report•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Scores season-high 12 points•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Season-first double-double Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Available Tuesday•