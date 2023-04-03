Williams will be held out of Tuesday's game at Philadelphia for rest purposes, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
As has been the case all season, the Celtics will continue to exercise caution with Williams as they head into a back-to-back set. While the big man will likely be back in action Wednesday against Toronto, fantasy managers should double-check his status throughout the week, as Boston's rotation could change once the team locks up its playoff seed.
