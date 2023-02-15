Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams was available off the bench during the first half of Boston's back-to-back set Tuesday versus the Bucks and will be completely held out of the second half Wednesday. Mike Muscala (ankle) will also be unavailable, so Grant Williams and Al Horford are expected to start in the frontcourt, while Luke Kornet operates as the primary backup center.