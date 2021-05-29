Williams (ankle) won't return to Friday's Game 3 against the Nets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Williams suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half of Friday's matchup and was ruled out for the remainder of the game at halftime. It's not clear whether he'll be available for Sunday's Game 4 matchup.
