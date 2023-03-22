Williams will come off the bench and play 20-30 minutes in Tuesday's game versus Sacramento, NBC Sports Boston reports.

Williams started in his last five appearances before missing eight straight games with a hamstring injury. Al Horford will likely be the only true big man in Boston's starting five Tuesday. Williams is averaging 7.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes across his previous 10 games coming off the bench this season.