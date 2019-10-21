Celtics' Romeo Langford: Able to practice Monday
Langford (knee) was able to go through practice Monday, albeit in a non-contact capacity Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Langford continues to progress in his recovery from a right knee strain, though he won't be able to return to game action until he's able to complete contact-based drills at practice. At this point, it seems unlikely that Langford'll be able to return for Wednesday's season opener against Phialdelphia, though he appears set to return relatively soon.
