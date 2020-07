Langford (illness) will be active for Sunday's scrimmage against the Suns, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

After missing Friday's scrimmage against the Thunder due to illness, Langford will be ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Suns. Although the guard is listed as active, if Brad Stevens decides to be cautious and not play Langford, his next opportunity to play will be during the team's last scrimmage on Tuesday against the Rockets.