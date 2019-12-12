Langford was assigned to the Celtics' G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, on Thursday.

After finally being cleared to play in the NBA after an ankle injury that had sidelined the rookie since mid-November, Langford did not see any time on the floor on Wednesday. The Indiana product has appeared in just three games in the G League, averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists in addition to 1.7 blocks over 19.3 minutes per game. Langford has likely been assigned to the G League so he can receive more experience and play time before contributing in the NBA.