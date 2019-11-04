Celtics' Romeo Langford: Assigned to Red Claws
Langford was assigned to the Maine Red Claws, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Langford will head to the Celtics' G-League affiliate to get extra in-game reps. He's expected to spend quite a bit of time this season in Maine, though there's a good chance he'll receive sporadic call-ups to Boston.
