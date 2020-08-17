Langford (wrist) will be available for Monday's Game 1 against Philadelphia.
The rookie suffered torn ligaments in his wrist during the seeding-game finale, but he'll play through the issue as the Celtics begin the postseason. Langford is unlikely to be a major factor in the regular rotation, however.
