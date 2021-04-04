Boston head coach Brad Stevens said Langford (conditioning) will be available for Sunday's game against Charlotte, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Langford looks like he'll finally be able to make his season debut Sunday after an extended absence due to wrist surgery followed by a more recent bout with COVID-19. Though Langford cleared all health and safety protocols last week and rejoined the Celtics, he's still working to regain conditioning after missing time due to the illness. Stevens said that if Langford is included in the rotation Sunday, he'll only play one or two brief stints off the bench.